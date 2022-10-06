In Overwatch 2, Bastion got a slight rework to his kit which has made him a bit more mobile, but not by much. To get around the map quickly or to surprise attack the enemy team, Bastion can still use a rocket jump, but not the same one he had in Overwatch 1. This move isn’t one of Bastion’s abilities, but something that once learned is definitely beneficial. Here is how to rocket jump with Bastion in Overwatch 2.

How to Rocket Jump with Bastion in Overwatch 2

To perform the Bastion rocket jump in Overwatch 2, all you need to do is launch an A-36 Tactical Grenade at the ground, walk to the location directly over the grenade, and jump seconds before the explosion. It takes a bit of practice, but once you have a good grasp of when the A-36 Tactical Grenade will go off, you can use this new Bastion rocket jump to your advantage.

The Overwatch 2 Bastion rocket jump is great to get to higher ledges or second floors in buildings. You can also use it while you have the high ground. Launch yourself, switch to tank mode mid-air, and land behind the enemy line, blasting them to bits.

The rocket jump is a secret move up Bastion’s robotic sleeve. It provides a bit of a boost if you want to climb to a second story or charge into battle a bit faster. Also, it is worth noting that the Overwatch 2 Bastion rocket jump works just as well on controller.

Though it isn’t as easy or effective as Bastion’s rocket jump in Overwatch 1 where, in cannon mode, he could just aim at the ground behind him, fire, and launch anywhere in the map, the Overwatch 2 Bastion rocket jump is still effective.

Bastion does not have much in the way of mobility. He is one of the slowest Heroes and can be frustrating to use when wanting to rush back into battle. Also, if you want to get the high ground, Bastion’s main abilities don’t offer anything for verticality.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2022