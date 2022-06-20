Minecraft has a myriad of features, some of which may not be as well known as certain others. If you are wanting to quickly access items in other games you will usually have saved hotbars to flip back and forth between efficiently. Especially in MMORPGs where it’s important for utilizing abilities to a great speed. However, it should be noted that Minecraft also has the feature to save hotbars which is excellent to know about. This guide article will take you through the process of how to save a Hotbar in Minecraft.

Saving Hotbars In Minecraft

If you have particular go-to selections for your main Hotbar you may want an easier way to access each set that you have created. This is where saving a Hotbar makes things more accessible. In order to save a Hotbar, you can press and hold the ‘c’ key on the keyboard. While you are in the process of that, press any number between 1 and 9. When you have done that, you have successfully saved a Hotbar.

It has been known in the past that the Optifine mod has a different keybinding linked to the ‘c’ key so be sure to make sure that the mod is disabled or the keybindings are altered if you’re having issues with saving a Hotbar with the mod installed. When you have saved the Hotbar, you can load any Hotbars that you have saved by pressing and holding the ‘x’ key then selecting a number between 1 and 9 with your saved Hotbar. After that, you will have access to your Hotbar once again.

Saving Hotbars is a feature that you should definitely be utilizing if you’re planning to switch between key item sets a lot of the time within the experience.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, mobile devices, and many other platforms.