How to Search for Mine Cart Parts With the Help of the Home-Use Object Finder in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has plenty of interesting characters and quests to discover, one of which ventures into the mines can be highly memorable: this is because you will be using Findie. Otherwise known as the “Home-Use Object Finder” which isn’t as catchy as the name Findie. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to use the Home-Use Object Finder in Honkai Star Rail.

How to Use the Home-Use Object Finder in Honkai Star Rail

During the Ones Fallen into the Abyss quest, you will eventually discover the Home-Use Object Finder who we will refer to as Findie from this point. After you have Findie you can proceed to find the Mine Cart Parts by pressing R on a keyboard or you can simply tap Findie’s icon at the bottom right of the screen on mobile.

This will then activate Findie wherever you are and you can take note of the light beams that come out from Findie. If the light beam is green from where you deployed Findie that means you are close to the Mine-cart part. If it is red that means you are far away from the part — if you can’t see any light at all you are nowhere near the part. Summed up, the steps to find the mine cart parts are as follows.

Reach the part with Findie in the Ones Fallen into the Abyss Quest within the Great Mine. Activate Findie by pressing R on a keyboard or tapping their icon on mobile. If a Green Light Beam appears continue on your current direction path. After hearing Findie say “target object detected” you know you are close to the mine cart part(s) to pick up. Press F when at the mine cart part(s)/tap to investigate and obtain them.

How to Follow the Light Beam Directions When Colorblind?

There are currently no colorblind modes we could find in Honkai Star Rail which is a slight oversight on accessible design. However, the best way to locate the mine cart parts naturally is still with the light beams, as long as a light beam is showing you will be on the right track. If there is no light beam then stop going in the current direction you’re traveling.

Turn back and try other areas to place Findie, over time you will quickly find the Mine Cart parts you need. You can also listen out for the “target object detected” phrase. Time to get busy with Findie and hear the “Beep beep beep!” over and over again.

