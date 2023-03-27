How to See if You Have CSGO2 – Counter Strike 2 Limited Test Access

Image: Valve

With the announcement of Counter Strike 2, fans of the series are dying to get into the limited access test to check out all the changes the game is bringing to CS:GO. Valve has opened the gates to sign up to gain access, but how do you know whether or not you have been approved to join? Here is everything we know about finding out your status of being accepted into Counter Strike 2 limited access.

How to Check if You Have Been Accepted Into Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test Access

As most players know, the only way to sign up for the limited access is to go to the official page on Valve’s website. So if you have yet to sign up, visit asap to increase your chances of being accepted, considering the number of people signing up is extremely high.

According to the FAQ page of the steam website for Counter-Strike 2, it mentions “If you are chosen to participate in the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test, you will receive a notification on the main menu of CS:GO.” In other words, keep checking your CS:GO app as much as possible to determine whether you have been accepted into the limited test. If you do receive an invitation, make sure to click Enroll to begin the download of the game.

While players wait patiently to get the chance at the new Counter-Strike 2, they should consider how players are selected. The FAQ page on steam mentions that “players are selected based on several factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team.” The page then explains that the developers look at recent playtime on the Valve official servers, along with trust factor and Steam account standing.

If you meet all the qualifications above, you will likely get the opportunity to try the limited access for Couunter-Strike 2. Just remember that many players are signing up for entry—so be patient and keep checking the CS:GO app for a notification.

- This article was updated on March 27th, 2023