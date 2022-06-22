How to Sign Up for Hyenas Alpha Play Test

HYENAS was recently revealed by Creative Assembly and SEGA. Many excited people have been wanting to hear even more about the experience after getting a first look at it. There were a lot of details given about the game even for the first reveal which is always excellent for players who enjoy getting a lot of information about a game before deciding whether to get it or not. Following the reveal, it was noted that you will be able to sign up for a playtest and this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to sign up for the Hyenas alpha playtest.

Signing Up for the Hyenas Alpha Playtest

In order to sign up for the Hyenas alpha playtest you will have to visit the official website through this link. When you are on the main home page, you can press on the box that says ‘sign up to the Alpha’. When you have done this, you can proceed through the sign up steps, you will have to sign in or register for a Creative Assembly account if you don’t already have one. Afterward, you will have to enter some key information about yourself and answer small survey questions about things such as the game genres you play.

It should be noted that there are minimum PC specs that are required if you are playing through the alpha on PC. However, as long as you have a generally modern PC/laptop you shouldn’t have anything to worry about. You will be able to look through all of the minimum specs when signing up for the playtest.

After you have completed all of the information on the form you will be signed up for the alpha! The alpha itself will be made available in phases similar to other games. At first, there will be some PC Players in Europe and North America allowed into it then other sessions will be for other areas and also other platforms so keep that in mind while you are waiting!

HYENAS will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.