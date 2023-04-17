How to Sign Up for the Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Limited Playtest

Image: Portkey Games

If you were disappointed that Hogwarts Legacy didn’t have Quidditch, the good news is that you can sign up to playtest Quidditch Champions, a new Quidditch-only game. If you loved Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup, then prepare for the next Quidditch game! Here’s how to sign up.

Quidditch Champions: How to Sign Up for the Beta

If you want to be a playtester for Quidditch Champions, then you can sign up right now. All you have to do is go to the Quidditch Champions website and log into your Warner Bros. account. If you don’t have an account, you need to make one.

Once you are logged in, enter your birthday. Then, fill out a quick questionnaire about the types of games you play and what you like in games. Select complete and you’re registered!

If you get an error message about the registration not working, all you need to do is select try again and select confirm again. Continue to do this until you get the registration complete message. There are many people trying to get into the Quidditch Champions playtest which is most likely why you might get a few error messages.

No date was given, but when the Quidditch Champions playtest is ready, you’ll be emailed a code. Not everybody will be selected to participate in the playtest, so it may come down to luck. Either way, keep an eye out for a Quidditch Champions email in the near future.

Quidditch Champions is being made by Unbroken Studios, Wizarding World, and Portkey Games. Warner Bros. Games is publishing the project. We know very little about Quidditch Champions so far, but we love the Fortnite-esque design and can’t wait to get our hands on gameplay.

- This article was updated on April 17th, 2023