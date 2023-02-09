Are you wondering how to solve the Bridge Fire puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy? Understandably, you are here because chances are you discovered this puzzle before you have the necessary spell, Incendio, to solve it while navigating Hogwarts during your day-to-day activities. However, unlike the Forbidden Forest Merlin Trial puzzles, the solution to this puzzle is straightforward once you have this spell. You can find the Bridge Fire puzzle using the Viaduct Courtyard Floo travel point if you’ve never seen it. Once you have arrived, you can then begin solving the puzzle. Here is how to solve the Bridge Fire Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Bridge Fire Puzzle Solution Guide

Once on the bridge, you will find four braziers on each side with a symbol below them. One of these four braziers is lit, giving you a clue that you need to light the other three with your Incendio spell. Once you light them, you will then be able to spin them by interacting with them. When you spin them, you will notice a different roman numeral appear on their base. These roman numerals are the key to solving the puzzle. To solve the puzzle, you must match the brazier symbol to the Crest on the west side of the bridge. This will tell you what roman numeral you need to spin a brazier to. However, if you want the answer, then you can look below:

Triangle Brazier: I

I Double Circle Brazier: II

II Triangle Circle Braizer: III

III Diamond Braizer: IV

The Crest will open once all four braziers have been spun to the correct roman numerals. Then, use your Revelio spell to highlight the two chests you can loot as your reward. You can find the first chest on the right side of the path, while the second chest is on the left side.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023