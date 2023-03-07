How to Solve the Chess Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are having trouble solving the chess puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy located the Poidsear Coast, you have come to the right place. This puzzle can be tricky—especially if you don’t know much about chess—so it is easy to get frustrated quickly. As we go over how to complete the chess puzzle, it is important to know that players must have the Transformation spell, Depulso, and Wingardium Leviosa equipped. Without further ado, let’s go over the solution.

Chess Puzzle Solution in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first step players must take is fast traveling to the Phoenix Mountain Cave Floo Flame in the Poidsear Coast region. Head to the entrance to the cave northeast of the Floo Flame. When you reach this entrance, cast Depulso continuously until both switches lock into place, and open the doorway.

When you reach the chess puzzle at the end of the cave, cast Revelio to reveal a blue object in the room. In my experience, it was a white vase to the right to me, but this differs between players. Next, cast the Transformation spell on the item to reveal a chess piece. Follow the steps below depending on the piece you receive. Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the piece.

Related: How to Solve Arrow Block Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Bishop – Place the piece in front of the Queen.

– Place the piece in front of the Queen. Rook – Place the piece two spaces right of the enemy king.

– Place the piece two spaces right of the enemy king. Knight – Place the piece two spaces to the side and one space up from the king.

– Place the piece two spaces to the side and one space up from the king. Pawn – Place the piece one space diagonally of the king.

Once you place your chess piece in the appropriate spot, a short cutscene will appear, showing the chest. Head over to it, and you will receive gear as a reward.

There are many puzzles and secrets to be found in the open Wizarding world and even inside the school grounds of Hogwarts. One of the most challenging and time-consuming puzzles is the dice doors scattered across the school. Take the time to learn all the locations and solutions of these dice doors so you can get some great gear and Room of Requirement items!

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023