How to Solve the Hall of Ablution Puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose

Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose is here, and just like the original game, players come in contact with puzzles they need to figure out with little to no information. One of these puzzles is the Statue Puzzle in the Hall of Ablution. All that is provided is a quick riddle that hints at what to do, but it can still be challenging to figure out the solution. If you have a problem with this puzzle, don’t worry —we will give you a step-by-step walkthrough on how to complete it so you can progress further in the story.

How to Solve the Statue Puzzle in the Hall of Ablution

The goal here is to push the statues in the correct order in order to open the big giant door on the floor. Below is the correct order of figures you need to move, which will open the door below. All of these will be in relation from looking into the room from the main door (image shown below).

Push the statue to the right

Push the statue to the back left

Push the statue to the left

Push the statue to the back right

Pushing these statues in this order will create a loud clicking noise as the door begins to open. You can now proceed to the floor to the basement, an area that we saw in the original game for Village. The puzzles continue, as you will encounter more frustrating situations where you must complete tasks in a sequenced order just like this. Some examples are the doll puzzle and escaping the flower cell, so check out our guides to save yourself from the struggle.

Resident Evil Village: Winters’ Expansion is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch Cloud, and PC.