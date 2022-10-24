How to Solve the Owl Head Puzzle in Gotham Knights

The Court of Owls are here in Gotham Knights, and there is a pretty high chance you are struggling with their owl head puzzle. With 16 puzzles for players to complete in the main story and additional puzzles featured in the side quests, this particular one seems to be the most confusing as there is not much information at the player’s disposal. If you are having problems getting this puzzle out of the way, don’t worry; we will give you a quick step-by-step walkthrough so you can finally progress through the main story.

How to Solve the Owl Head Puzzle

Players will come in contact with the owl head puzzle during the main story at the 5.2 mark. Players will enter a big room with an owl-head-looking sphere filled with light and trapped with nowhere to go. Unfortunately, players will not be allowed to progress the main story until they complete this puzzle. Below are the steps that need to be completed in the correct order.

Grapple on top of the wall opposite the door you entered.

Jump off and step on the pedestal to the left

Walk over to the pedal furthest right and step on it

Grapple to the top above the door you initially entered through

Progress through the door that just opened on the opposite end

Congratulations! You have completed the Owl Head Puzzle and can officially progress further into the story. Puzzles are just the beginning of what players can unlock in this game, as there are tons of costumes available that are ready for you, so make sure to check out our guide on that. Also, the Court of Owls isn’t the only villain to be worried about. Be prepared to take down the game’s various bad guys by getting the upper hand with this guide, as we will review all the villains available in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.