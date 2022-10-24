One of the cooler parts of Gotham Knights has to be allowing players to customize the suits of the four Batkids. You can change their skins with the transmog system and even alter your current one if you decide not to use transmog. However, you’re going to have to unlock all the different suit styles in Gotham Knights if you want to have the transmog choice. Here’s how you can do that.

How to Unlock All Suit Styles in Gotham Knights

There are 14 (technically 15 if you count the one you’re wearing) unique suit styles you can apply to your character. Each character has their own line of suits as well.

When you access the Batcomputer, you can go over to your Gear and go to Styles. You’ll see the different styles you can apply to overwrite your current look. These are all the skins for each character along with how to obtain the transmog option for them:

New Guard – Unlocked at the start.

– Unlocked at the start. Titan – Unlocked individually for each character by completing their respective Knighthood challenge.

– Unlocked individually for each character by completing their respective Knighthood challenge. Eternal – Craft a suit containing this style. Blueprints are found by random enemy drops.

– Craft a suit containing this style. Blueprints are found by random enemy drops. Year One – Collect all 60 Batarangs in Gotham City.

– Collect all 60 Batarangs in Gotham City. Neon Noir – Craft a suit containing this style. Blueprints are found by random enemy drops.

– Craft a suit containing this style. Blueprints are found by random enemy drops. Demon – Craft a suit containing this style. Late-game random enemy drop.

– Craft a suit containing this style. Late-game random enemy drop. Privateer – Craft a suit containing this style. Blueprints are found by random enemy drops.

– Craft a suit containing this style. Blueprints are found by random enemy drops. Metal – Craft a suit containing this style. Blueprints are found by random enemy drops.

– Craft a suit containing this style. Blueprints are found by random enemy drops. Beyond – Available in the Deluxe Edition of Gotham Knights or completing Lucius Fox’s crafting challenges.

– Available in the Deluxe Edition of Gotham Knights or completing Lucius Fox’s crafting challenges. Knight Ops – Collect all of Batman’s secret caches.

– Collect all of Batman’s secret caches. Shinobi – Craft a suit containing this style. Late-game random enemy drop.

– Craft a suit containing this style. Late-game random enemy drop. Knightwatch – Only obtainable in the Deluxe Edition of Gotham Knights or by purchasing the Visionary Pack.

– Only obtainable in the Deluxe Edition of Gotham Knights or by purchasing the Visionary Pack. Talon – Found in hidden Talon caches in Gotham City. These cannot be scanned with AR, but Alfred will tell you he’s detecting an “energy signature” in your area. When you get close to the wall, it’ll glow just like an Owl’s nest. Collect all 5 to get all the styles.

– Found in hidden Talon caches in Gotham City. These cannot be scanned with AR, but Alfred will tell you he’s detecting an “energy signature” in your area. When you get close to the wall, it’ll glow just like an Owl’s nest. Collect all 5 to get all the styles. Knighthood – Beat the game’s main campaign.

Note that if you do apply transmog to a character’s suit, you can’t alter things like their Colorways, Cowl, Symbol, Gloves, or Boots. The only way you can do that is if your current suit matches the style you want.

Gotham Knights is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.