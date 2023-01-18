How to Start Junpei’s Social Link in Persona 3 Portable

Junpei is one of the main characters in Persona 3 Portable and a core member of SEES, which is why it’s strange that his social link is seemingly so difficult to start. Persona 3 was the first game in the series to focus so heavily on social links with other characters, so Atlus was still working out some of the kinks in the initial release. While Persona 3 Portable remedies some of these issues, some problems still remain, like Junpei’s social link being inaccessible to a large number of players. Here’s how to hang out with Junpei and start his social link in Persona 3 Portable.

How to Start Junpei’s Social Link in Persona 3

To start, Junpei can only have a social link with the female protagonist. If you’re playing as the male protagonist, you won’t be able to hang out with Junpei. This is because Persona 3 doesn’t let the male protagonist form social links with any male party members. You won’t be able to form bonds with Junpei, Akihiko, or any of the other male members of SEES outside of the generic SEES social link.

If you’re playing as the female protagonist, then Junpei’s social link will begin automatically on April 23. From then on, he can be found in the classroom after school on most days if you want to hang out with him and advance his social link. Junpei’s Arcana is the Magician, which is home to fan-favorite personas like Jack Frost that you can fuse in the Velvet Room.

If you’re playing as the male protagonist, then your version of the Magician social link will be different. Instead of hanging out with Junpei, you’ll instead get to know a fellow classmate named Kenji. Starting Kenji’s social link happens the exact same way as Junpei’s so it’s impossible to miss. This is just one of many social link changes based on your gender in Persona 3 Portable, so you may want to restart the game as a girl if you want better social links and haven’t put too much time into the game yet.

Persona 3 Portable is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.