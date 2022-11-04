The lightsaber is finally back in Fortnite to fulfill your Jedi fantasies. Everything about this weapon seems so cool, from the color and the sound when you use it to the melee animations. But did you know that you can use lightsabers to block incoming damage and boomerang your enemies? You read that right! If you have no idea how to do so, learn how to throw and block shots with a lightsaber in Fortnite below!

How to Throw a Lightsaber in Fortnite

A lightsaber can be thrown at your enemy, and it will return to you like a boomerang. It’s a great move, but not everyone knows how to pull it off. This is because it only works with Darth Vader’s red lightsaber. You will not be able to throw a lightsaber with the green or blue lightsabers which belong to Luke Skywalker. Therefore, you need to find and defeat Darth Vader first to be able to do this.

To throw a lightsaber, you need to equip the red lightsaber, hold right click, then press left click. The lightsaber will spin through the enemy and damage them on its way back to you. It deals quite a decent amount of damage when it hits them, but we’d recommend not spamming it all the time because it’s not that hard to dodge.

How to Block Shots with a Lightsaber

Blocking shots with a lightsaber can be done with any variant of the lightsaber. Whether green, blue, or red, you can block shots by holding your right click while using it. You will be given some temporary protection as the lightsaber will obstruct any incoming damage coming at you.

However, continuously doing so comes with a cost. If you block shots for too long, your stance will break, and your character will be stunned for a few seconds. Try to alternate between blocking and attacking your enemy for the best results.

And there you go! That’s how to throw and block shots with a lightsaber in Fortnite. This is one of the best melee weapons right now and we highly recommend it if you’re trying to complete the Skywalker Week challenges.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022