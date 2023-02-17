How To Transmog Your Equipment In Wild Hearts

Players looking to min/max their potential defensive capabilities in Wild Hearts without looking like they don’t have any rizz will be happy to know that they can Transmog their equipment while jumping into the world of Wild Hearts. Just because players are hunting down huge Kemono and claiming their parts for armor doesn’t mean they can’t look good while doing it.

The ability to Transmog, or hide their armor behind a matching set, opens up a huge world of possibilities for gamers that are looking to match their passion for fashion with their passion for hunting monsters, and learning how to make this happen is important to all gamers that don’t like mismatched armor sets. Here’s how you go about Transmogging your armor in the world of Wild Hearts.

How to Transmog Equipment Easily in Wild Hearts

The first thing that players will need to do is access the Forge. These can be found in hub locations, where players will see Natsume working heart at making new items, or players can also use their abilities to create a forge while exploring the world around them. Once players have jumped into the forge, they’ll want to access the Change Equipment menu.

Once inside this menu, players can swap out their weapons and armor for other creations they have made. However, once they have unlocked Transmog items, they’ll want to access the second category, next to their primary equipment. Inside this menu, players will have the option to change all of their accessories around, and make sure that they’re fully matched up for the upcoming hunts.

While this may not sound important, and some players will happily run around with mismatched armor, gamers that love to stunt on monsters not only with their combat skills, but their impeccable drip will be happy to know that this feature is fully available. Players hoping to jump in with their friends can match up their armor sets and look killer while nailing the perfect hunt.

Wild Hearts is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.