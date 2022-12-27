For some players, me included, Fortnite‘s Kinetic Ore seemed like an accessory at first. Who would have thought that this mysterious stone could be used to traverse the map? Given that one of the current weekly challenges requires players to travel using this ore, it’s essential to know the correct method to use it. If you’re wondering how it works, check out how to travel distance using Kinetic Ore in Fortnite below!

How to Travel Distance Using Kinetic Ore in Fortnite

First and foremost, you’ll need to find Kinetic Ore. For this, you’ll need to head to Shattered Slabs. The ore is a dark blue color and can be easily spotted due to its large size. However, remember that since there aren’t many of them throughout the map, you may come across other players looking for this ore. So, make sure you have looted some decent weapons before engaging in this quest, just in case you need to take down a few enemies on the way.

Once you reach a Kinetic Ore, switch your current weapon to your harvesting tool. The way this ore works is that the more you hit it with your harvesting tool, the brighter it glows, and the further it launches you across the map. In addition, you will also see the ore forming a circle-like silhouette that gradually becomes more focused the more damage it takes. This circle silhouette indicates where the ore is headed, which can be changed by adjusting your camera angle and where you hit the ore.

You can tell the ore is about to launch when the silhouette turns into a clear circle and the ore changes to a glowing purple color. When this happens, you need to get on it before it launches. Otherwise, you’ll get left behind. This may take a few tries to pull off for beginners, but practice makes perfect!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022