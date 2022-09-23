Aim assist is always a point of contention between the players on a controller and the users of mouse & keyboard. If anything, it just bridges the gap between the fine precision and highly customizable DPI (dots per inch) of a mouse’s movement compared to the limited stick movement of controllers. So, in Modern Warfare 2, is there a way to turn aim assist off? Is there a way to at least modify it? We have answers.

How to Turn off Aim Assist in Modern Warfare 2

Aim assist is an option only available for people playing the game with a controller. It’ll also recognize what kind you’re using. Modern Warfare 2 will automatically default to it. If you’re planning on playing with M&K on PlayStation or Xbox, it still isn’t an option, so there is no workaround.

Anyhow, just bring up your options menu. To do so, press your options/start/menu button to bring up the overlapping menu on the right. You’ll see some Home, Social, and Progression. Swap tabs until you get to the “Settings” one. Next, go to “Controller” and check all the input and aiming options. What you want to do is check the “Advanced” tab and look at your Aim Assist options.

If you’re on a controller by default, the Aim Assist will be on by default. You can turn it off here if you wish. If not, you can further alter your options with how the Aim Assist like its type and the response curve types. The options are quite in-depth, ranging from that to focus on precision, helping new players, or even going old school with the Black Ops Aim Assist.

Toy around with the response curve types. Most games only really allow you to turn Aim Assist on or off and give you a sensitivity slider for it. Just know that in Modern Warfare 2, this will be affected by how strong your aiming and looking sensitivity are.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.