The Best Settings for Modern Warfare 2 | Audio, Sensitivity, Graphics, and More

This year’s CoD title sounds like the real deal, with several new multiplayer and cooperative modes, and more. Because this game will feel like a proper return for the franchise since 2019, you’ll spend a lot of time wanting it to feel and look the best it can be, given that your PC, console, and monitor can handle it. With that said, here are the best settings you can use in Modern Warfare 2, ranging from tinkering with the right audio, sensitivity, graphics, and other important options.

The Best Settings for Modern Warfare 2

Before you jump into a match, you definitely want to set everything just right. The last thing you want to do is set all the important stuff while getting shot at and possibly getting kicked for being AFK in a match. Press your options/start/menu button to bring up the right menu. Swap tabs until you get to settings. You can skip the “Quick Settings” option and go straight to each choice.

Controller options are all based on player preference. Some people like flipped layouts and different presets, so tune that to what works best for you. The same would apply to aiming sensitivities, aim assist, and inverted looking. Keyboard and mouse settings also have their own customization options, so be sure to check that out, even if you’re on a console.

Audio Settings

Now for the Audio, use the following values to enhance your experience.

Master Volume: 100

Music Volume: 0

Dialogue Volume: 65

Effects Volume: 100

Hit Marker Volume: 70

This setup is used so that external sounds won’t impede hearing where gunfire and footsteps are coming from. It’s a bit sweaty, but so is the competition.

Next, since the game has voice comms on by default, you may want to disable it. Many people on consoles play with headsets on, alone. They oftentimes forget their mics are on, so you don’t want to hear the breathing, tv noises, and other noises that might prevent you from fully experiencing the game. To be a good teammate to others, you can also select the “Mute Yourself When Connecting” option to ON, so that people can’t hear you.

Graphics

If you’re on PC, you can mess with the graphics a bit more than consoles. Tune all that to your liking. As for a more universal option, use the following:

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Player Choice

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: 0.25

Depth of Field: Off

FidelityFX CAS: Player Choice

FidelityFX CAS Strength: Player Choice

Field of View: 120 ADS Field of View: Independent Weapon Field of View: Default

3rd Person Field of View: 90 Vehicle Field of View: Default



Everything else is for player preference. Motion blur is something you want to have off by default in every game. It looks cool for about 10 minutes before you feel disoriented by all the movements and demanding graphics. In any case, as you set everything, now you’re good to go out there and score some killstreaks and wins!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.