While a procedurally generated adventure will bring lots of surprises, at least you’ll have some type of control while choosing your character. Here is how to unlock all survivors in Risk of Rain Returns.

Risk of Rain Returns: How To Unlock All Survivors

There are a total of 15 different survivors in Risk of Rain Returns. The survivor list consists of the original 12 survivors from Risk of Rain, Aritificer and Pilot from Risk of Rain 2, and a brand-new character called Drifter. While some of them will unlock naturally through playing the game, some of them will have special unlock requirements. Therefore, check out the list below to know how to unlock them:

Survivor How to Unlock Acrid You can find Acrid at the Sunken Tombs inside a box a the top-right section of the area. Defeat it to unlock it. Artificer Visit 10 unique stages. Play the game and you’ll unlock this survivor. Bandit Complete the third stage of a single run. It doesn’t matter which environment you get. CHEF Collect the Bitter Root, Bustling Fungus, Foreign Fruit, Meat Nugget, and Sprouting Egg in a single run. Commando Unlocked by default. Drifter Pick up six drones and deliver them to the drone recycler – whose location is randomized – in a single run. Enforcer Defeat the Wandering Vagrant, the Colossus, and the Magma Worm. Don’t worry, though, you can do this across multiple runs. Engineer Purchase 40 drones. If you repair a previously destroyed drone, it will still count. HAN-D You will have to find HAN-D at UES Contact Light, the final level. It is found inside the grey door at Cargo 2. Huntress Unlocked by default. Loader Collect more than 30 items in a single run. Mercenary Beat the game five times. Miner Defeat the Direseeker, located across the tunnel in the bottom right section of Magma Barracks. Pilot Pick up 15 Monster Logs. These will have a chance to drop after defeating monsters. Sniper Beat the game once.

Unlocking new characters will not only bring several new different ways to play the game but also unlock all the Providence Trials which will further unlock new skills and skins for your survivors.

