How to Unlock and Use Emotes in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is all about showcasing your style, and this doesn’t just have to be through appearance. Outside of making sure you’re the freshest player on the field, emotes are one of the ways Splatoon lets players express themselves, but they can be relatively difficult to locate. Read on to find out how you can find and use emotes.

Where to Find Emotes and How to Use Them in Splatoon 3

Currently, the only way to unlock new emotes is by increasing your catalog level. The best way to do this is through participating in multiplayer missions or taking part in a shift of Salmon Run. The experience you receive at the end of either of these games is equal to the number of catalog points you will receive. At the end of each round will show your catalog level slowly creeping up, whether you win or lose, so as long as you’re participating, you will reap the rewards.

Outside of earning catalog points through hands-on hard work, players can slowly climb the ladder by unlocking achievements, such as getting their first win or finishing their first shift in Salmon Run. Furthermore, it’s integral for any avid emote fan to consistently be earning catalog points, as each new catalog will return a variety of new emotes, and you’ll have to work hard to ensure you won’t miss out.

Each player starts with one default emote, so every player needs to climb their catalog ranks in order to personalize their Octoling or Inkling even further. Emotes are a great way to showcase the personality of your character and are shown when winning a game, so they need to be memorable. To change your default emote, go to the equip menu and toggle to the emotes category. From here, select your new emote, and intimidate your way into the next fight.

Splatoon 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch.