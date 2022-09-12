Splatoon 3: All Drizzle Season Catalog Rewards

Splatoon 3 is an experience that has a vast amount of content to thoroughly enjoy and with changing seasons there will always be something fresh on the table for players. Not only that but there are also a ton of things for your character to collect such as Fish Scales so you’ll have various resources tallying up in quantity very quickly. Drizzle Season is in full swing and this guide article will take you through all of the Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season catalog rewards.

All Drizzle Season Catalog Rewards for Splatoon 3

There are one hundred rewards within the season catalog for you to collect and to get each of them will require to be a certain level so it will take a lot of time in order to reach some of the later stages of the catalog. Of course, there is even a dab emote for you to unlock at level ninety-eight so many will be thinking that it is more than worth their time. All of the catalog rewards have been listed in the table below for you to read through.

Level Required Reward to be Earned 1 Banner 2 Title 3 Emote 4 Food Ticket 5 Studio Headphones 6 White Tee 7 Pink Trainers 8 Pack of Cards 9 Sticker 10 Decoration (Yellow Squid-like appearance) 11 Food Ticket 12 Pack of Cards 13 Banner 14 Sticker 15 Emote 16 Drink Ticket 17 Pack of Cards 18 Title 19 Air Gills DX 20 Tentatek Tandem 21 Punk Pinks 22 Sticker 23 Pack of Cards 24 Food Ticket 25 Mystery Box 26 Banner 27 Decoration (Key-Chain appearance) 28 Sticker 29 Pilot Goggles 30 Zink Layered LS 31 Purple Hi-Horses 32 Drink Ticket 33 Title 34 Pack of Cards 35 Emote 36 Sticker 37 Banner 38 Title 39 Retro BluFocals 40 Lime BlobMob Tee 41 Skipjack Work Boots 42 Food Ticket 43 Pack of Cards 44 Banner 45 Decoration (Figurine-like appearance) 46 Sticker 47 Title 48 Drink Ticket 49 Fresh Card Pack 50 Mystery Box 51 Emote 52 Sticker 53 Pack of Cards 54 Title 55 Sticker 56 Food Ticket 57 Title 58 Pack of Cards 59 Beachcomber 60 Sudadera Celeste 61 Cuttlefish Sandles 62 Decoration (Figurine-like appearance) 63 Drink Ticket 64 Banner 65 Pack of Cards 66 Sticker 67 Title 68 Pack of Cards 69 Classic Straw Boater 70 Annaki Bracelet Tee 71 Red Hammertreads 72 Food Ticket 73 Title 74 Decoration (Crab-like appearance) 75 Mystery Box 76 Emote 77 Pack of Cards 78 Banner 79 Retro Framers 80 Lime Battlecrab Shell 81 Blue Shrimpsiders 82 Sticker 83 Drink Ticket 84 Pack of Cards 85 Title 86 Sticker 87 Pack of Cards 88 Food Ticket 89 Glassless Glasses 90 Distressed Vest 91 Ink-Black Clam Dunks 92 Decoration (Key-Chain appearance) 93 Title 94 Sticker 95 Drink Ticket 96 Title 97 Banner 98 Emote (Dab emote) 99 Mystery Box 100 Triple-Deck Specs

As can be observed, you have a lot to work through with the Drizzle Season Catalog so be sure to get started and begin leveling up quickly in the experience. Time to earn a whole lot of rewards!

Splatoon 3 is available at this very moment and is playable for Nintendo Switch.