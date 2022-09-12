Splatoon 3: All Drizzle Season Catalog Rewards

Splatoon 3 is an experience that has a vast amount of content to thoroughly enjoy and with changing seasons there will always be something fresh on the table for players. Not only that but there are also a ton of things for your character to collect such as Fish Scales so you’ll have various resources tallying up in quantity very quickly. Drizzle Season is in full swing and this guide article will take you through all of the Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season catalog rewards.
All Drizzle Season Catalog Rewards for Splatoon 3
There are one hundred rewards within the season catalog for you to collect and to get each of them will require to be a certain level so it will take a lot of time in order to reach some of the later stages of the catalog. Of course, there is even a dab emote for you to unlock at level ninety-eight so many will be thinking that it is more than worth their time. All of the catalog rewards have been listed in the table below for you to read through.
|Level Required
|Reward to be Earned
|1
|Banner
|2
|Title
|3
|Emote
|4
|Food Ticket
|5
|Studio Headphones
|6
|White Tee
|7
|Pink Trainers
|8
|Pack of Cards
|9
|Sticker
|10
|Decoration (Yellow Squid-like appearance)
|11
|Food Ticket
|12
|Pack of Cards
|13
|Banner
|14
|Sticker
|15
|Emote
|16
|Drink Ticket
|17
|Pack of Cards
|18
|Title
|19
|Air Gills DX
|20
|Tentatek Tandem
|21
|Punk Pinks
|22
|Sticker
|23
|Pack of Cards
|24
|Food Ticket
|25
|Mystery Box
|26
|Banner
|27
|Decoration (Key-Chain appearance)
|28
|Sticker
|29
|Pilot Goggles
|30
|Zink Layered LS
|31
|Purple Hi-Horses
|32
|Drink Ticket
|33
|Title
|34
|Pack of Cards
|35
|Emote
|36
|Sticker
|37
|Banner
|38
|Title
|39
|Retro BluFocals
|40
|Lime BlobMob Tee
|41
|Skipjack Work Boots
|42
|Food Ticket
|43
|Pack of Cards
|44
|Banner
|45
|Decoration (Figurine-like appearance)
|46
|Sticker
|47
|Title
|48
|Drink Ticket
|49
|Fresh Card Pack
|50
|Mystery Box
|51
|Emote
|52
|Sticker
|53
|Pack of Cards
|54
|Title
|55
|Sticker
|56
|Food Ticket
|57
|Title
|58
|Pack of Cards
|59
|Beachcomber
|60
|Sudadera Celeste
|61
|Cuttlefish Sandles
|62
|Decoration (Figurine-like appearance)
|63
|Drink Ticket
|64
|Banner
|65
|Pack of Cards
|66
|Sticker
|67
|Title
|68
|Pack of Cards
|69
|Classic Straw Boater
|70
|Annaki Bracelet Tee
|71
|Red Hammertreads
|72
|Food Ticket
|73
|Title
|74
|Decoration (Crab-like appearance)
|75
|Mystery Box
|76
|Emote
|77
|Pack of Cards
|78
|Banner
|79
|Retro Framers
|80
|Lime Battlecrab Shell
|81
|Blue Shrimpsiders
|82
|Sticker
|83
|Drink Ticket
|84
|Pack of Cards
|85
|Title
|86
|Sticker
|87
|Pack of Cards
|88
|Food Ticket
|89
|Glassless Glasses
|90
|Distressed Vest
|91
|Ink-Black Clam Dunks
|92
|Decoration (Key-Chain appearance)
|93
|Title
|94
|Sticker
|95
|Drink Ticket
|96
|Title
|97
|Banner
|98
|Emote (Dab emote)
|99
|Mystery Box
|100
|Triple-Deck Specs
As can be observed, you have a lot to work through with the Drizzle Season Catalog so be sure to get started and begin leveling up quickly in the experience. Time to earn a whole lot of rewards!
Splatoon 3 is available at this very moment and is playable for Nintendo Switch.