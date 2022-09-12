Unlocking the Dab in Splatoon 3 Requires a Huge Sacrifice of Time, Energy, and Sanity

Splatoon 3 players are happily working their way through all of the content on offer to them. There are a lot of reasons why many have been delving back into the Splatoon series recently and whether you are a long-time fan of the series or just wanted to try out this installment, you will likely be having an enjoyable time with the game. Of course, there are many aspects of the experience that people will want to know more about, level up rewards will be one of these aspects. Not only that, there is a dab emote that requires you to be at an extremely high level. If you’re wondering how to unlock the dab in Splatoon 3 then it’s going to be a lot of work.

Emotes are a key staple of most online games nowadays where player interaction is commonplace. So unlocking them by way of leveling up is not a new implementation for these types of games. Nonetheless, due to how long it can take to reach certain levels in games with time commitments, work, and many other reasons, there will be times when you have to wait a long while before you finally get the emote you were looking for. The dab in Splatoon 3 appears to be one of these.

It was observed on Twitter that you have to be level 98 in order to unlock the dab. Definitely an extremely high level required in order to unlock an emote that is quite literally a reference to a trend started in 2015. That trend has been ever-present over the years since then and people have adopted the dab into an almost archaic and grandiose tradition. Many are still not sure why that has occurred but nevertheless, a hype train rolls along the tracks with every dab emote that makes its way into people’s beloved games.

If you wanna dab in Splatoon 3 you gotta fucking EARN IT pic.twitter.com/ZUrYYC7gbc — 🏳️‍⚧️🐝Bee'Jam Blues🐝🏳️‍⚧️ (1 SLOT OPEN) (@Bee_Kirby) September 10, 2022

In order to obtain this dab emote, you will have to put bundles of time into the game. So if you’re planning to play through the experience for a while then you will be happy to know that your sanity-wrecking time spent leveling up the later levels will be all worth it when you earn the dazzling gold-plated and enamored dab emote for your character. A brilliant way to spend any season of the year playing through Slatoon 3 to get the rewards waiting for you and dabbing towards your foes in the game.

Splatoon 3 is available at this very second for Nintendo Switch.