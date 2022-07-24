How to Unlock Announcer Packs in MultiVersus

MultiVersus has a lot of hidden away features that you may need to search for a bit in order to find them. One of the tucked-away features under the customization menu is the Announcer Packs that you can buy and unlock. There are a lot of character announcer packs for you to purchase even in the early access of the open beta. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to purchase announcer packs in MultiVersus.

Unlocking Announcer Packs in MultiVersus

In order to get the Announcer packs, you can first navigate to the ‘Collection’ section of the main menu. At the bottom of the screen, you will be able to notice an area that mentions ‘Global Cosmetics’. There will be ‘Ringout’, ‘Banner’, ‘Badge’, and of course you will observe the ‘Announcer’ section on the far right side. Press on that and you will have a lot of different characters appear for the announcer choices.

Whether you want Harley Quinn, Batman, or even Arya Stark and many more. You can get the announcer you want by selecting them and then you will see a price attached for them of the paid-for currency ‘Gleamium’ that you can buy them with. As of the time of writing, yesterday I had attempted this and the Gleamium price was indeed showing for the announcer packs. Today I am getting error codes when I try to select them so it is likely the system may be having a little bit of an issue this now which will probably be fixed for the main open beta. You will be having an announcer as one of your favorite characters in no time!

MultiVersus will be released in Open Beta form on July 26th for these platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.