Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is here and players are already diving into the game’s new region of Enkanomiya, which features not only new types of enemies and fishes, but also a new series of puzzles, quests, and a lot of treasures to be discovered. With that said, we will now tell you how to unlock the entrance to the region of Enkanomiya.

How to Unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

You can unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 by completing all of Inazuma’s Archon Quests, as well as both the ”The Moon-Bathed Deep” and the ”The Still Water’s Flow” world quests, as the final part of the ”The Still Water’s Flow” will take you to Enkanomiya. To recap, here’s how to unlock the region of Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact’s version 2.4:

Complete all of Inazuma’s Archon Quests.

Complete the world quest ”The Moon-Bathed Deep”.

Complete the world quest ”The Still Water’s Flow”.

How to Trigger and Complete The Still Water’s Flow Questline

You can trigger ”The Still Water’s Flow” by talking to Tsuyuko in Watatsumi Island after completing ”The Moon-Bathed Deep”. To complete the quest you just need to talk to her and then go to the places showcased on the map, where you will be able to get the Key Sigils. After getting both Sigils, just go and talk to Tsuyuko again, which will prompt her to unlock the entrance to Enkanomiya. After that, just dive into Enkanomiya and make your way out of the cavern to complete the quest and reach the main entrance to the kingdom.

Apart from the release of the new region of Enkanomiya, Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 also features the debut of two new characters, 5-star Cryo Polearm Shenhe, and 4-star Geo Polearm Yun Jin, as well as the debut of a new Archon Quest.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact’s version 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” is set to run until February 15, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2022