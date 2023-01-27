Pylons are unique items you can use to teleport between different parts of the world in Terraria, allowing easy access to various biomes and resources. While pylons can be bought from NPCs, unlocking and using them can be confusing. However, you don’t need to worry because this guide will help you understand how to unlock pylons and use them. Check it out below!

How to Unlock Pylons in Terraria

In Terraria, you can get pylons by buying them from NPCs. All pylons cost ten gold coins except for the Universal Pylon, which costs one platinum coin. However, there are some requirements you need to meet for the NPC to sell pylons. First and foremost, you’ll need to ensure that you have a minimum of two NPCs in your world. The NPCs, or non-player characters, are the friendly faces you can find in Terraria that offer you items and services. Before placing the NPCs, you’ll want to ensure they will be happy. This can be done by placing them next to the NPC they like and in their preferred biome.

The relationship of your NPCs doesn’t have to be symmetrical, meaning that as long as one NPC is happy, it’s enough for them to have pylons in their inventory. So, for example, you’ll want to place Dryad with the Painter or Witch Doctor if you’re playing in the Jungle biome. Once the happiness level of your NPC is high enough, they will be able to sell you pylons.

In total, there are nine pylons in Terraria that you can use to warp back and forth. Below is a list of them and the best NPC combinations in their respective biomes.

Forest Pylon – Zoologist and Witch Doctor or Golfer

– Zoologist and Witch Doctor or Golfer Hallow Pylon – Wizard and Party Girl or Dryad or Nurse

– Wizard and Party Girl or Dryad or Nurse Cavern Pylon – Tavernkeep and Demolitionist or Clothier

– Tavernkeep and Demolitionist or Clothier Desert Pylon – Dye Trader and Arms Dealer or Painter

– Dye Trader and Arms Dealer or Painter Jungle Pylon – Dryad and Painter and Witch Doctor or Zoologist

– Dryad and Painter and Witch Doctor or Zoologist Ocean Pylon – Pirate and Angler or Tavernkeep

– Pirate and Angler or Tavernkeep Snow Pylon – Mechanic and Golden Tinkerer or Cyborg

– Mechanic and Golden Tinkerer or Cyborg Mushroom Pylon – Truffle and Dryad or Guide

– Truffle and Dryad or Guide Universal Pylon – you can use this pylon anywhere, and it doesn’t require any NPC

Each pylon has a distinctive look that reflects its functional biome. When you place more than one pylon, you will create a pylon network, which allows you to travel long distances when you access the map. You need to press the interact or open button to use a pylon. Remember that you can’t use pylons to escape during boss battles and specific events.

That’s everything you need to know about how to unlock pylons in Terraria. Unlocking and using pylons in Terraria is a great way to make traveling around the world much more effortless. With two NPCs and the right amount of money, you’ll be able to purchase pylons and begin teleporting to different parts of the world. Just remember to make sure your NPC is happy so they can sell you pylons!

Terraria is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and mobile devices.

