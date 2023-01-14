How do you Make Obsidian Skin Potion in Terraria?

Trying to withstand the powerful foes of Terraria can be a daunting task. While it’s possible to find useful items and create strong weapons throughout each new world, there are some obstacles that can’t be surpassed through fighting. Lava is one of these obstacles, remaining a constant threat no matter what difficulty one plays on. Without the right equipment, a simple dip in this molten liquid will quickly drain players of their life, leaving them with little room for ever. There is, however, another way to avoid succumbing to Lava. Players can make an Obsidian Skin Potion to nullify almost all sources of environmental fire damage.

What’s Needed to Make an Obsidian Skin Potion in Terraria

It’s possible to find these potions in the Underworld, but you’ll want to craft them since that provides a reliable, low-risk way of obtaining more. You can use an Alchemy Table as your crafting station, but it might be better to place a bottle on a platform or table and use that instead. After all, you’ll need to collect some water in a bottle as one of the primary ingredients.

Here’s everything you’ll need to make the potion in the first place:

Bottled Water — Obtained through crafting. Acquire at least two Sand Blocks Craft the Sand into Glass using a Furnace Craft the Glass into Bottles using a Furnace Craft the Bottle into Bottled Water by standing near water or a Sink

— Obtained through crafting. Fireblossom — Can be found in the Underworld. It’s possible to grow more by collecting Fireblossom Seeds and planting them on Ash Blocks, allowing you to grow them wherever you’d prefer.

— Can be found in the Underworld. It’s possible to grow more by collecting Fireblossom Seeds and planting them on Ash Blocks, allowing you to grow them wherever you’d prefer. Waterleaf — Found growing on Sand Blocks throughout the world. It’s also possible to grow more of these by planting Waterleaf Seeds on Sand Blocks.

— Found growing on Sand Blocks throughout the world. It’s also possible to grow more of these by planting Waterleaf Seeds on Sand Blocks. Obsidian — Generated by allowing Water to collide with Lava. You’ll need to mine the Obsidian after its generation by using a fairly decent Pickaxe. Gold or Platinum is good enough, but you should have access to the Nightmare or Deathbringer Pickaxe, which will be much more useful in the long run.

An Obsidian Skin Potion will last for quite a few minutes, allowing you to swim in Lava or mine Hellstone without any worry. If you end up fighting the Wall of Flesh, however, Obsidian Skin Potions might not be all that useful for the fast-paced nature of the battle. Instead, consider obtaining some Lava Waders, providing temporary immunity while also allowing you to walk on the surface of Lava for as long as you like.

Terraria is available on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023