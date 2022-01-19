How to Unlock Tech in Rainbow Six Extraction

Unlock all the gadgets you need to take on the Chimera Parasite!

January 19th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-How-to-Unlock-Tech

Something that many Siege players will feel on the fence about is the extended use of tech for Operators in Rainbow Six Extraction. In Siege, characters had specific tech and gadgets that were part of their loadout. For example, Hibana uses Stun Grenades and Breach Charges as part of her overall kit. In this game, she is free to use Frags, Claymores, or Smoke Grenades if she wishes. This applies to other characters, but you’ll need to unlock them. Here is how you can unlock tech for all Operators to use in Rainbow Six Extraction.

How to unlock tech in Rainbow Six Extraction

Tech is unlocked similarly to how you’d unlock Operators in the game. The only difference is that once you can unlock them, you can only pick a handful as you go. Tech will unlock at different levels in your React Milestones. Here are all the gadgets and tech you can unlock per tier.

Tier 0

  • Recon Drone
  • Smoke Grenade

Tier 1 – Unlocked at React Milestone level 1

  • Impact Grenade
  • Scan Mine
  • Body Armor
  • Revive Kit

Tier 2 – Unlocked at React Milestone level 6

  • Claymore
  • Stun Grenade
  • Glue Grenade
  • Ammo Satchel

Tier 3 – Unlocked at React Milestone level 12

  • Frag Grenade
  • Field Wall
  • Scan Grenade
  • Explosive Harness
  • XR Recon Drone

Tier 4 – Unlocked at React Milestone level 18

  • Nitro Cell
  • Paralysis Grenade
  • Arc Mine
  • Recon Vapor Device
  • Anabolic Accelerant

Tier 5 – Unlocked at React Milestone level 25

  • React Laser

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Capitao-XR-Drone

When you unlock the gadgets at their respective Milestones, they will then become purchasable for 1 REACT Token each. Choose wisely at earlier levels since you won’t be able to buy all of them throughout the way until you get close to Tier 4.

You can earn more Tokens when you progress through the Milestone levels. One final note is that the final gadget will become a permanent addition to all weapons when purchased.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A 2-hour trial is available for people who don’t own the full game.

Rainbow Six Extraction Nest Takedown How to Perform a Takedown in Rainbow Six Extraction
Takedowns are such an important strategy to use when dealing with the Chimera Parasite in Extraction. It's one thing to...
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction Trial How to Download Rainbow Six Extraction Trial: What is Included and How to Download
Test drive Extraction if you want to see how the game is for yourself.
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction How to Get Rid of Sprawl How to Get Rid of Sprawl in Rainbow Six Extraction
Get rid of that annoying goo all over the place.
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction review Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Review
This really should have been a one-off expansion for Siege.
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy