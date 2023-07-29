Image: Sunblink

In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you will be able to take part in a wide array of activities, from gathering, crafting, and customizing your own house, to fishing and bug catching. The latter two of which can only be performed after you acquire a Fishing Rod and a Net respectivelly. With that said, and to help you fully experience everything the game has to offer, here’s how to unlock the Fishing Rod and Bug Net in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to Unlock the Fishing Rod in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To start, you can unlock the Fishing Rod in Hello Kitty Island Adventure by using 10 Sticks, 3 Threads, and 1 Giszmo in order to craft it on Chococat’s Crafting Table. But be advised, as the plans (recipe) for the fishing rod will only become available after you talk to Badtz-Maru during the Keep it Reel quest.

Related: Hello Kitty Island Adventure Clothing Stand Locations: Standing Up Quest Guide

You will be able to unlock the Keep it Reel quest by, after completing Prank Preparation, talking to Badtz-Maru after reaching friendship level 3. You can check out a step-by-step guide into how to complete the Prank Preparation quest in our Hello Kitty Island Adventure Rubber Locations: How to Craft a Water Balloon guide.

How to Unlock the Bug Net in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You will be able to unlock the Bug Net in Hello Kitty Island Adventure by crafting it in exchange for 10 Sticks, 1 Light Stone, and 3 Threads. Like the Fishing Rod, you will need to first get the Net Plans in order to craft the Bug Net, a feat you can only accomplish by talking to Badtz-Maru during the Open the Nature Preserve quest.

The quest will only become available after you reach friendship level 2 with Keroppi and can be unlocked in the Spooky Swamp area.

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2023