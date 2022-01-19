How to Unlock Weapons in Rainbow Six Extraction

Have more options in your REACT arsenal.

January 19th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Weapons

The selection of weapons in Rainbow Six Extraction, to say the least, is quite phenomenal. Paired with the gunplay and how fell each weapon feels, it’s almost overwhelming from how much there is. The amount we have isn’t outright given to us from the getgo. Here, we’ll explain how to unlock more weapons in Rainbow Six Extraction.

How to unlock more weapons in Rainbow Six Extraction

You can unlock more weapons for your Operators as you level them up individually. Every character/Operator will start off with one primary weapon and a sidearm. You can check the other weapons they can use when you individually pick the Operator and their loadouts.

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Alibi-Weapons

Note that Operators do not share the same types of weapons. For example, unlocking the P90 for Doc doesn’t mean it’ll be available to everyone else. A weapon you unlock for an Operator is specific to that character. Even if there are overlaps in terms of weapons, everyone has their own specific progression.

Luckily, you do not need to unlock attachments like barrels, sights, and grips. Everything is available for your weapon as soon as you unlock them.

Customizations are also not shared. If you have certain attachments and skins equipped on, let’s say Tachanka’s SASG-12, those will not carry over to Finka’s loadout. She also has the SASG-12 shotgun, but you can customize that to make it specific for her.

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Smoke-Weapons

You can earn Operator XP rather quickly if you take on higher-leveled content and complete every objective in a hot-zone. We have some tips that can help you not only increase XP gains for your Operators but also every other system that requires leveling in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A 2-hour trial is available for people who don’t own the full game.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Rainbow Six Extraction Nest Takedown How to Perform a Takedown in Rainbow Six Extraction
Takedowns are such an important strategy to use when dealing with the Chimera Parasite in Extraction. It’s one thing to...
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction Trial How to Download Rainbow Six Extraction Trial: What is Included and How to Download
Test drive Extraction if you want to see how the game is for yourself.
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction How to Get Rid of Sprawl How to Get Rid of Sprawl in Rainbow Six Extraction
Get rid of that annoying goo all over the place.
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction review Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Review
This really should have been a one-off expansion for Siege.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy