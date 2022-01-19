How to Unlock Weapons in Rainbow Six Extraction

The selection of weapons in Rainbow Six Extraction, to say the least, is quite phenomenal. Paired with the gunplay and how fell each weapon feels, it’s almost overwhelming from how much there is. The amount we have isn’t outright given to us from the getgo. Here, we’ll explain how to unlock more weapons in Rainbow Six Extraction.

How to unlock more weapons in Rainbow Six Extraction

You can unlock more weapons for your Operators as you level them up individually. Every character/Operator will start off with one primary weapon and a sidearm. You can check the other weapons they can use when you individually pick the Operator and their loadouts.

Note that Operators do not share the same types of weapons. For example, unlocking the P90 for Doc doesn’t mean it’ll be available to everyone else. A weapon you unlock for an Operator is specific to that character. Even if there are overlaps in terms of weapons, everyone has their own specific progression.

Luckily, you do not need to unlock attachments like barrels, sights, and grips. Everything is available for your weapon as soon as you unlock them.

Customizations are also not shared. If you have certain attachments and skins equipped on, let’s say Tachanka’s SASG-12, those will not carry over to Finka’s loadout. She also has the SASG-12 shotgun, but you can customize that to make it specific for her.

You can earn Operator XP rather quickly if you take on higher-leveled content and complete every objective in a hot-zone. We have some tips that can help you not only increase XP gains for your Operators but also every other system that requires leveling in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A 2-hour trial is available for people who don’t own the full game.