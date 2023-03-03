Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is an action RPG at its core, so there will be an upgrading system for your player, armor, and weapons. The more you upgrade, the more effective your stuff will be. Of course, numbers won’t carry you without skill, but they will give you an edge. Here, we can go over how you can upgrade your weapons and other gear in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty.

How to Upgrade Weapons in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

This is a feature that won’t be unlocked until you get to the second mission, Two Chivalrous Heroes. Upon reaching one of the main Battle Flags, you’ll see a woman with a giant hammer. Talk to her twice!

By interacting with her a second time, she’ll make a remark that she forgot her manners and will properly introduce herself to you as the blacksmith. She wants to hone her craft and will travel with you in the meantime per level. After the intros are out of the way, she then gives you the option to upgrade weapons and other gear.

Related: Which Virtue Should You Level Up in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty?

To upgrade weapons, you will need copper and different types of Ranked Steel. For example, if you want to upgrade a +1 sword into a +2, you will need 3 units of Rank 3 Steel and 10,000 copper. Each tier of an upgrade will cost 5,000 more, so it will get pricey in the later stages.

Can You Upgrade Armor in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty?

To upgrade your armor, you will need Ranked Leather instead. Like weapons, you will also need 3 units of the leather you want to upgrade your armor into and a steep amount of Copper.

It’s best to hold off on upgrading your gear until you finish your first run of the game. As you progress through new regions in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, you’ll naturally pick up new weapons and gear with these upgraded values and higher rarities.