How to Use Hunters Arm in Wild Hearts

Activating your Hunters Arm in Wild Hearts can make a massive difference during the hunt against all Kemono. The Hunters Arm allows you to gain an enormous increase in Celestrial Thread during the hunt, granting you the opportunity to build more Karakuri. But using your Hunters Arm isn’t explained well enough in the game, and players wonder how to activate this ability. This guide will walk you through how to do that.

How to Activate Hunters Arm in Wild Hearts

To activate your Hunters Arm, you will want to keep an eye out for a glowing blue section on the Kemono you are fighting. When you see this blue section, you will want to grab it and press the corresponding button on the screen. This blue section looks like a blue orb and is considered a weak spot on the beast.

Controls for Hunters Arm

For PlayStation players, you can grab onto the Kemono by pressing R1, and for Xbox players, the button will be RB. After you are clinched onto the Kemono, go to the blue section and press the appropriate button, L2 for PlayStation and LT for Xbox. It would be best if you jumped directly for the blue on the Kemono when going to climb on it.

This will activate the Hunters Arm, where your hunter will reach into the Kemono and lunge off onto the ground. Once you complete this successfully, you will notice an increase in Celestrial Thread and can use more Karakuri during the fight. You will also see that this move can leave your Kemono stunned for a brief period.

If you need help pulling off the Hunters Arms, it is essential to note that it comes down to patience and timing. This can be difficult to accomplish if the Kemono is constantly moving, so it is wise to make sure you time this correctly by stunning the Kemono first or if it is distracted.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023