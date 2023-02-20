In Hogwarts Legacy, the World’s Largest Kelpie is Also Known By What Other Name?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now that you have made it to Sophronia Franklin’s third round of questions for her seemingly never-ending quiz in Hogwarts Legacy, the questions will be much more difficult. In her batch of questions, she’ll ask you what “the world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name”. So we can answer that for you below.

What is the World’s Largest Kelpie in Hogwarts Legacy?

The correct answer to this is the Loch Ness Monster. Upon answering the question, Sophronia will give you more context about the Office of Misinformation working hard at disputing any evidence of the beast’s existence from Muggles.

With that out of the way, she’ll throw a few other curveballs regarding topics like the Pepperup Potion, side effects from a Malaclaw bite, and more. If you seem to struggle with her third set of questions, do not fret either.

At the minimum, you only had to make it to round 2 of her progressively tougher quizzes. Completing the first is simply just to move onward with the main story of Hogwarts Legacy.

Though, just to get it out of the way and learn some trivia about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, keep pushing on. You’ll even get a taste of some more things regarding Quidditch while going through the third round of the quiz. Unfortunately, this still does not mean it’ll be a playable mode in the game.

Once you got through all three rounds of her quiz, you’ll be compensated for your time. You’ll receive a batch of 3 Wiggenweld Potions, 1 Maxima Potion, and 1 Erdurus Potion. Those can help you with upcoming parts of your journey.

While these potion rewards would have been more helpful during your Potions classes, these are still nice to have if you’re looking to spec into the Room of Requirement talents. We don’t necessarily consider them to be as good as conventional spells and charms, but they can work.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023