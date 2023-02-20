The Pepperup Potion Evolved from a Remedy Created by Which 12th-Century Wizard in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy packs the lore heavily into every corner of the famed fictional magic school. Thanks to its 1890 setting, players are able to glimpse into a Wizarding World very similar to the one they know, but one also reflecting its own history more firmly with references throughout. This is evident in your quizzes given by fellow student Sophronia Franklin. One of the questions Sophronia gives you is which 12th-century wizard inspired the Pepperup Potion in Hogwarts Legacy.

Which 12th-Century Wizard Inspired the Pepperup Potion in Hogwarts Legacy?

Linfred of Stinchcombe is the wizard whose pioneering resulted in the Pepperup Potion in Hogwarts Legacy. This is relevant when you are quizzed by Sophronia Franklin, whose series of three quizzes includes this bit of trivia. The full set of options is as follows:

Bowman Wright

Basil Flack.

Linfred of Stinchcombe.

Answering this is part of round 2 of Sophronia’s questions. Completing them all gains you 3 Wiggenweld Potions, 1 Maxima Potion, and 1 Edurus Potion.

Related: If a Chaser Keeps Their Hand on the Quaffle as It Goes Through the Goal, What Foul Are They Committing in Hogwarts Legacy?

What Else Did Linfred of Stinchcombe Create?

Linfred of Stinchcombe was the wizard who created more than just the basis for Pepperup Potion as it’s known in Hogwarts Legacy. He could infuse magic with his potions while also creating a number of other concoctions as well as being a skilled herbologist. Despite being a wizard, he quietly coexisted with Muggles who were unaware that his gardening and creations were magical by nature, “pottering about in his garden.”

Linfred’s innovations led to the Pepperup Potion, a cure for the Common Cold. This led to other creations including Skele-Gro, as well as the affectionate name his neighbors gave him, “The Potterer” which later became simply “Potter.” This is no coincidence: he was the progenitor of the Potter family name and a direct ancestor to Harry Potter.

Bowman Wright was a metal charmer and sports enthusiast who created the Golden Snitch for Quidditch. Basil Flack has a dubious reputation as being the shortest-serving Minister for Magic in the history of the Wizarding World. While their stories are brief but interesting, neither could be confused for the famed potioner that was Linfred of Stinchcombe and his innovations.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023