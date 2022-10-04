Bonelab is a VR game is that is on Oculus Quest 2 and PC VR. A few months ago in April, Meta Quest Gaming gave us a look at a few titles to look forward to when playing in VR, an up-and-coming alternative to sitting down with a controller in hand or a mouse and keyboard. One title coming along is Bonelab. We will answer the question of whether Bonelab is a sequel to the highly successful Boneworks. Is Bonelab a sequel to Boneworks? Read on to find out.

Bonelab. A Sequel to Boneworks, or its Own Game?

Bonelab is a sequel to Boneworks. The physics-based adventure game is aiming for a late 2022 release on Oculus Quest 2 and PC VR.

In its reveal trailer, Bonelab showed us a familiar world that was set up in Boneworks by Stress Level Zero. The original game’s emphasis on physics and reality-shaping is exactly what set it apart from earlier VR games. As the medium is catching up, Boneworks was setting a standard for VR gaming. Along with the announcement trailer, Stress Level Zero gave a synopsis of what the game will be about.

Bonelab is an action-adventure physics game that will feature two years of improvement upon the original game’s interaction engine, Marrow. The studio’s most ambitious project yet will include the ability to fight, climb, jump, and alter their form to get through the main story.

Bonelab is available now on PC and Meta Quest.