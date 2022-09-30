Does Bonelab Have Cross-Buy Between PC and Quest 2?

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the most exciting VR experiences around, you can’t go wrong with Bonelab. While it may not be Free To Play, there is more than enough content inside of this game for players to gladly sink $39.99 into. However, if you’re someone that happens to have more than one VR headset, or wants to take this game on the go, you may need to double dip to make it happen.

While Boneworks was originally a PC-exclusive VR title, its sequel has branched out and has landed not only on PC but on the Meta Quest 2 as well. Do you need to buy it twice, or are you able to bring your license along on the road? Let’s find out if there is any form of Cross-Buy for Bonelab between PC and Quest 2!

Does Bonelab Have Cross-Buy?

While there are plenty of VR games that don’t happen to have any form of Cross-Buy support, Bonelab does fall into the better category of the two. If you are looking to take advantage of this, however, you’ll need to purchase the game through the Meta Quest Store, so it will unlock on PC through the Rift Store at no additional cost.

While some players are reporting that they are not seeing the PC version showing up as purchased in the Rift Store, getting in touch with the developers of the game should help you unlock it between these two platforms. If you purchase it through Steam, however, it seems that it will be locked to that specific platform.

So, if you’re looking to take advantage of this unique deal, make sure that you are purchasing the game through the Meta Quest Store or the Rift Store, and not directly through Steam. It is unclear if this will ever be an available option in the future, but you’ll be able to play through your PC or on the go if you make the purchase this way.

Bonelab is available now on PC and Meta Quest.