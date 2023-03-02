Is CoD Mobile Shutting down in 2023? Explained

Image: Activision

The release of Call of Duty Mobile in 2019 provided players with the opportunity to take their game on the go and be able to jump in and out of games if and when the time was right, unlike being tied to a console at home to play. With over 270 million downloads, it became pretty popular among avid CoD fans, but there comes a time when mobile games don’t fill the same hole as the console equivalent, and the worry of the end being nigh starts to bleed through.

Rumors of mobile games shutting down isn’t a new trend. In fact, it’s one of the most consistent rumors to circulate regarding active games like Call of Duty mobile and Apex Legends, but sometimes it’s worth reading between the lines to see if these accusations are just rumors since the occasional shut down can occur. So, read on to find out whether or not you need to worry about Call of Duty Mobile shutting down in 2023.

Is Call of Duty Mobile Shutting Down?

Fortunately for CoD Mobile players, the game is not set to shut down in 2023, nor has there been any information or confirmation from the publisher or developer to suggest that the game will be shutting down any time soon, and the rumors suggesting it is should be taken with a pinch of salt. Furthermore, the game consistently receives updates and content drops to keep players actively engaged, so there would be little to no reason for the game to shut down at this point.

When it comes to rumors suggesting a game is shutting down, the best place to look is either an official website or any official social media page, which will frequently be updated with the game’s status rather than relying exclusively on other players’ information. But for now, you can rest easy knowing there are no plans to say goodbye to the game any time soon.

