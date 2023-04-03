Is Crab Champions Multiplayer? Answered

Image: Noisestorm Limited

Are you wondering if Crab Champions is multiplayer and what game modes you can play with your friends? Crab Champions is the hit new shooter with roguelike elements where your goal is to kill waves of enemies to collect loot and make your crab the most clawesome crab ever to grace a video game. Crab Champions was released as an Early Access title on Steam on April 1st, 2023, so it is only natural for you to want to experience this masterpiece with your friends.

Can You Play Crab Champions with Friends?

Yes, Crab Champions is multiplayer, and you can play with up to three of your friends in specific game modes. However, remember that Crab Champions is limited to Early Access on the Steam platform. The developer, Noisestorm Limited, has said it isn’t sure if it will do a console port. This means you and your friends must go through Steam to play the game and do so online using the built-in matchmaking system.

Related: Crab Champions: How to Unlock Weapons

Available Game Modes

There are three main game modes you can play in Crab Champions as explained below:

Duels: a 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, or 4v4 online-focused loadout-based PvP tournament mode.

a 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, or 4v4 online-focused loadout-based PvP tournament mode. Racing: a speed run-based platformer with leaderboards and daily seeds.

a speed run-based platformer with leaderboards and daily seeds. Survival: a roguelike co-op mode with AI-driven enemies and randomized rewards.

a roguelike co-op mode with AI-driven enemies and randomized rewards.

Multiplayer Matchmaking

You can matchmake with up to 4 of your Steam friends in Survival and Racing game modes. However, per Noisestorm Limited, the Duels game mode will not have public matchmaking at launch but will become available shortly after.

Related: Best Weapons in Crab Champions, Ranked

In addition, Noisestorm Limited is considering disabling matchmaking with other random players to emphasize fair play, trolling, and bad experiences. We will update this guide if we get additional information about multiplayer matchmaking and how it will affect you and your friends.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2023