Dead Island 2 is set to bring players everything that made the franchise so special for many, as they will be able to choose their chosen Slayer and face a wide array of different zombies, all of which can be killed in the most unusual, brutal, and over-the-top ways. But will the game be available on Game Pass? Now, here’s whether or not will Dead Island 2 be available on Game Pass.

Is Dead Island 2 On Game Pass?

Unfortunately for all who hoped to be able to play Dead Island 2 on either console or PC through Game Pass, the game will not be available as part of the service on launch day. With that said, it is indeed possible for the game to join the Game Pass library in the future.

When Will Dead Island 2 be Released?

Dead Island is set to be released on April 21, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, through the Epic Games Store. You can currently pre-order the game on all platforms or through set official realters, such as Amazon.

As we briefly mentioned, in the game, you will be able to take on the control of one of six playable Slayers, each featuring their own mechanics and unique abilities. Players will also be able to venture through the zombie-infested streets of Hell-A either by themselves or accompanied by up to three players, each controlling their own Slayer. The game will not feature the option to play with friends through local multiplayer.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023