Is Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC, but will the game ever come to Nintendo Switch? Fall Guys has quickly become one of the most popular games on Twitch, dominating the charts during its closed beta periods, and the servers got hammered so hard during the first few hours after launch that they had to temporarily disable new account creations on PS4. It’s even one of the free PlayStation Plus games for this month, and PC players can get not one but two exclusive Half-Life skins.

Will Fall Guys Come to Nintendo Switch?

Fall Guys is currently only available for PC and PlayStation 4. According to Mediatonic’s official Fall Guys FAQ, the game could come to other platforms sometime in the future. Just like with other heavily requested features, like local multiplayer support, whether or not Fall Guys actually comes to Nintendo Switch depends on the amount of demand received from fans.

“To start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam. We’d love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line. Please let us know on Twitter and Discord which platforms you’d like us to release on next – we’d love to see how much demand there is!”

When Will Fall Guys Come to Nintendo Switch?

A Nintendo Switch version of Fall Guys has not been officially announced, but the developers have expressed that they are open to bringing the game to additional platforms down the line. Fall Guys launched in a similar fashion as Rocket League, which was also free for PlayStation Plus users when it first launched in July 2015. The Xbox One version of the game followed a few months later in February 2016, and the Nintendo Switch version came a year later in November 2017. Of course, things could go differently for Fall Guys, but looking at Rocket League can give us a general timeline of when to possibly expect to see the game on more systems.