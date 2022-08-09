Is Gang Beasts Cross Platform? All Gang Beast Crossplay options

Gang Beasts is one of those games that becomes a hilarious and fun mess with more players, but in an era of gaming where we like to play with anyone, is it in this game? Is Gang Beasts cross platform or have crossplay options? Here, we’ll go over important tidbits of information you want to know regarding this option.

Is Gang Beasts Cross Platform?

At the time of this being published, the game does not support cross-platform play. It does support cross-generation play, meaning if you’re on a PlayStation 5 and play with people who are on PS4, you can do so. It’s also somewhat crossplay if you’re playing on an Xbox and you want to pair up with people on Windows 10.

According to the game’s site, they state in the FAQ that “Gang Beasts currently does not offer crossplay functionality, but we are looking into ways of adding this feature”. They further went on to say that it’ll be announced when they “know more”. It hasn’t been made clear when the statements were made, so all we can do is wait.

Luckily, this isn’t priced at AAA rates, so you may find the game on sale on your respective platform’s storefront. Indie titles, especially the more popular and older ones, go on sale quite often. Just keep checking when you start seeing those random holiday storefront sales. The game is definitely worth it to unwind with friends.

Alternatively, you can play the game on Xbox for free if you have Game Pass. It’s one of our premier picks for being one of the better co-op and split-screen games for the console’s subscription service.

As we wait for a possible crossplay update for the game, you can check out other games like MultiVersus which have that option right from the get-go!

Gang Beasts is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.