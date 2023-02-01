Is Halo Infinite Down? Check Server Status Here

Halo Infinite players frequently log into the game on a daily basis and when they are ready to sit down and enjoy everything they were planning to get through, the last thing they’d want to see is error messages. Whether it’s fixing the ‘dedicated server’ error message or another one, it’s something that not many players want to run into a lot of. This article will take you through the process of how to find out if Halo Infinite is down and will also provide you with a method of checking the server status for the experience.

Finding Out if Halo Infinite is Down — Checking Server Status

In order to find out if the game’s servers are down, the best way to do so is by checking the official Halo Support Twitter since not only will a post likely be created if there are indeed server issues but there will also be updates about how to fix any potential issues that arise. This is a great account to follow in order to get all of the information you need about the servers gathered in one place since there is no official website that does this.

On the other hand, you could also opt to utilize sites such as Downdetector which has a Halo Infinite dedicated section where you can look at the spikes in errors as players report them. If there is a massive spike on the graph at the current time then that usually indicates there are server issues and that they may be down for everyone at that moment.

How Long Will Halo Infinite Servers Be Down For?

If there are server issues, you may wonder how long you will actually be waiting before being able to play the game again. This is a tough question to answer since there are no absolute guarantees of how long any server issue will actually take to fix. However, a great basis to estimate a time is to give it around an hour, usually, this is when issues are solved for games unless there are larger server issues at that time. You will be able to get back to learning how to get the Unicorn of Earth Armor in no time.

Halo Infinite is available at this very moment for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023