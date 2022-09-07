There is a new error happening for Halo Infinite players that crashes their game and gives them a message saying, “There was a problem with the dedicated server.” Bugs and errors are extremely annoying, especially if you don’t know how to properly fix them. Here is how to fix the “there was a problem with the dedicated server” error in Halo Infinite.

The team is investigating reports of dedicated server issues in #HaloInfinite and #HaloMCC as well as sign-in issues on Halo Waypoint and the Halo Support website. Stay tuned for news, we'll share updates on this issue here. — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) September 7, 2022

How to Fix “There Was a Problem with the Dedicated Server” Error in Halo Infinite

The first way to fix the “there was a problem with the dedicated server” error is to check the Halo Infinite servers. The best way to do this is by checking the Halo Support Twitter or Down Detector. If you look, they have recently posted about this dedicated server error and will update us when they fix it.

So we know that the “there was a problem with the dedicated server” error is on the Halo Infinite server end but is there any short-term way around it? The first thing you’ll want to do is restart Halo Infinite. After a clean shutdown and start-up, you may be connected to the Halo Infinite servers and not have the issue again.

If that doesn’t work, try restarting your computer or console. Like the restart of Halo Infinite itself, restarting your computer or console may help you reconnect to the Halo Infinite servers.

Whether you are trying to grind through the Season 2 battle pass or want to replay the campaign, this “there was a problem with the dedicated server” error is frustrating. At least we know that Halo Support knows about this issue and is currently working on the fix. Visit Halo Support for updates on the error fix but visit our Halo Infinite page for more Halo content.

Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.