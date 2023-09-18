Is Marciana Worth Pulling in NIKKE? Skills, Burst, and Kit Explained

Image: Level Infinite

Debuting after the limited 2B and A2 banners, Marciana is the newest SSR to join the Nikke roster. While she may not be as exciting as the Nier crossover characters on paper, Marciana has the potential to become one of the strongest support units in Nikke, especially on the PVP side of things. Most dedicated commanders already have some strong support Nikkes on their team, but Marciana is a great unit for new commanders who may not have a good healer on their roster yet.

Should You Pull for Marciana in Nikke?

If you need a good support unit for your Nikke team, then Marciana is worth pulling. I know most of you are low on gems after the Nier crossover event, but Marciana isn’t a limited character so she won’t be disappearing after her Special Recruitment banner is over. She’ll join the Standard Recruitment pool shortly after her banner ends, so you can just add her to your wishlist and have an increased chance of pulling her from there.

【Pick Up Recruitment Notice】



A new character 「Marciana」 is coming soon~



Stay tuned!#NIKKE#Marciana pic.twitter.com/JEcAGngYd5 — GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE (@NIKKE_en) September 17, 2023

While other great SSR healer units already exist in Nikke, Marciana’s burst is great for keeping your team topped off because it stores excess HP recovery, encouraging you to use it even if your team isn’t in dire need of healing. She’ll play an interesting role for a healer, so you should consider pulling for her even if you’ve already invested in other supports.

Marciana Burst, Skills, and Kit

Not much is known about Marciana’s kit at the moment since she hasn’t been released yet, but the initial patch notes for Nikke’s September 21 update provide some insight into her play style. She’s a supporter Iron Code Nikke manufactured by Elysion. Her weapon of choice is a shotgun. She possesses powerful HP recovery ability and her Burst lets her store excess HP recovery for a certain period of time. Basically, she can overheal and store what’s left over.

Related: All 32 Outer Automata Lost Relic Locations in NIKKE

Because of her kit, she’s going to be compared to healers like Pepper, one of the best support units in the game. Her manufacturer sets her apart though, and an Elysion healer can really help some team compositions. Plus, her Arena potential is great on top of that.

This guide will be updated once more information about Marciana is released.

- This article was updated on September 18th, 2023