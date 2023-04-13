Is Matt Mercer Voicing Ganondorf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Nintendo

There has been tons of speculation circulating on who will be voicing Ganondorf in the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Matt Mercer keeps coming up in conversation, and the whole community is convinced he is the next Ganondorf in the series. So, is Matt Mercer the new voice behind Ganondorf? This is everything we know so far.

Will Matt Mercer be Voicing Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

At the time of writing, it has yet to be confirmed if Matt Mercer will be voicing Ganondorf for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While this is true, this has not stopped the community from voicing their convictions that he is the one behind the character for the newest Zelda entry. The community may not be far off, considering Matt Mercer is no stranger to Ganondor —as he appeared as the character in the 2009 web series, There Will be Brawl.

Fans started guessing Matt Mercer is the voice behind the infamous character due to the raspy and familiar voice we have seen in other video games and shows he appeared in, such as Dota 2, Overwatch 2, and Attack on Titan — where he plays Monkey King, Cole Cassidy, and Levi Ackerman respectively. Ganondorf hasn’t said much in all the trailers for Tears of the Kingdom — but the small amount he has said can be compared to other work done by Matt Mercer.

As we wait for an official reveal of who plays Ganondorf, we can appreciate what Nintendo has shown off to the public. This includes all the confirmed bosses for the game, the possibility of bringing back classic-style dungeons, and even the fact that Link will be recruiting allies to help him on his brand-new journey. There is so much to look forward to coming May 12, 2023; hopefully, it will include the talented Matt Mercer!

- This article was updated on April 13th, 2023