Is MLB The Show 23 Cross Platform?

Are you wondering if MLB The Show 23 is Cross Platform where you can play with others on different platforms? The online co-op feature was introduced in MLB The Show 22 and has been further improved in MLB The Show 23. This mode allows you and a friend to play America’s Pastime against other sluggers worldwide. However, will you be able to if your friend plays on a different or an earlier generation platform?

Is MLB The Show 23 Cross Play?

Yes, MLB The Show 23 is Cross Play meaning you can play with friends on other platforms. In addition, you can also play with them regardless of what console generation they are playing on since MLB The Show 23 will support earlier generation consoles. You can Play MLB The Show 23 on the following platforms:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S|X

Nintendo Switch

However, Sony has mentioned this will be the last year an MLB The Show title is released for older consoles, which means this won’t be true for future installments.

Can You Turn Off Cross Play in MLB The Show 23?

Yes, you can turn off Cross Play in MLB The Show 23 if you do not want to play against players using other platforms. However, there are two different steps you must take to turn off Cross Play.

The first step you have to take is to disable Cross Play in your MLB The Show 23 player profile:

Go up to your profile (My Player) Scroll to settings Click where it says Cross Play This will toggle it off

The second step you must take to disable Cross Play is turning it off in your console settings if you play MLB The Show 23 on Xbox:

Settings Online safety & family Privacy & online safety Xbox privacy View details & customize Communication & multiplayer From here you can navigate to multiplayer / cross player options

Does MLB The Show 23 Have Cross Progress?

Yes, MLB The Show 23 has Cross Progress, meaning you can start playing on one platform and transfer your progress to another. To do so, you must create an MLB The Show account and link all your primary PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, and Nintendo Online accounts. Once done, you can upload your save to the cloud and download it on a supported platform.

