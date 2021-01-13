Monster Hunter Rise is the next entry in the long-running franchise from Capcom, and despite it being a Nintendo Switch exclusive there’s been rumors and leaks hinting at a possible PC version of the game. Is Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC, or should we take all these rumors and leaks with a massive grain of salt? In this instance it appears the rumors and leaks are very likely true.

Various leaks point towards Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC next year.

For those who’ve been following the latest gaming news over the last few months, it’s no secret Capcom has recently fallen victim to a ransomware attack. Around the same time as the attack, rumors and leaks started circulating claiming Monster Hunter Rise, a Nintendo Switch exclusive, would in fact come to PC, albeit 9 months after the game’s March 23rd launch on Nintendo’s hardware. A full tech spec has been posted over on pastebin.com, and in it we can see support for unlocked framerates, ultrawide monitors, higher resolutions, and more PC-specific settings not likely to be supported by the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Twitter user AsterikAmpersand has been compiling all the leaked information (they’re the “likely” source for all the pastebin drops), and they recently found some code in the demo that lends additional credence to the Monster Hunter Rise PC rumors. Within the codebase for the demo is “/Render/PCTargetAPI:DirectX11”, an odd line to include in a Switch-only title. Between the December leaks and this bit of code in the demo, it seems like Monster Hunter World is indeed coming to PC, just not for some time.

It makes sense for Capcom to bring the title over to PC. Monster Hunter: World is their highest selling game of all time, and when it launched on Steam it was in the top five played games for months, hitting an all-time player count of 334,684 at its peak. Monster Hunter Rise is slated to be yet another standout addition to the series, iterating even further on World’s more accessible template.

But, Monster Hunter Rise is still built with the Nintendo Switch in mind. I’d wager the majority of all future Monster Hunter titles will release on PC eventually, with Rise becoming the Nintendo-focused brand, and World the Microsoft and Sony-oriented moniker. That last bit is a personal theory, so I’ll be interested in seeing whether or not I’m right on that front. That all said, it looks like Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PC. We just have to wait on an official confirmation of such from Capcom at this point. You can read the full list of PC tech specs from the first leak below in the meantime.