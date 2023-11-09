Is Mortal Kombat 1 Down? Here’s How to Check MK1 Server Status

Image: NetherRealms

Have you tried to play Mortal Kombat 1 and received a message saying the servers are down? In that case, you might want to check the server’s current status.

Servers for fighting games, especially the popular ones, rarely go down. When they do, it’s typically due to scheduled maintenance or a new patch. Despite these being infrequent events, here’s how to stay informed about what’s happening.

How to Check if Mortal Kombat 1 Servers Are Down

Check NetherRealm’s official Twitter Account

Check Mortal Kombat 1’s official Twitter Account

Following NetherRealm’s official account is a reliable method to stay updated about scheduled maintenance times. There, you will find general information on the servers, downtimes, and more:

A few maintenance mode times to be aware of: MK11: Wednesday, 11/1 from 9am CT to 10am CT Inj2: Thursday 11/2 from 9am CT to 10am CT — NetherRealm (@NetherRealm) November 1, 2023

Nonetheless, this isn’t the sole source of information. When the servers are down to a specific update to Mortal Kombat 1, you might want to go straight to MK1’s official account. For instance, the maintenance on November 9, 2023, happened to update the game by adding everyone’s favorite Viltrumite, the Omni-Man, to Mortal Kombat 1:

As the realms prepare for the arrival of the Viltrumites, #MK1 will enter maintenance mode at 6am PT/8am CT on November 9. We will announce when our maintenance begins and ends right here. pic.twitter.com/mOUuxZJTXQ — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) November 9, 2023

Therefore, if you’re unable to play Mortal Kombat 1 online, it’s likely that NetherRealms studio is either ensuring the game continues to run smoothly online or introducing a new patch that could include balance adjustments or a DLC character.

Related: All MK1 Invasion Klues and Solutions

Finally, if you want to have an idea of when the servers might go down again due to an upcoming update, check the release date of future DLC characters.

Why Can’t I Use My DLC Characters in Mortal Kombat 1?

Image: NetherRealms

You can’t use DLC characters when you are offline. Mortal Kombat 1 DLC can only be utilized when you’re connected to the game’s server since it relies on an internet connection to validate your account and your purchases. MK1 works pretty much like games as a service in that regard. This specific characteristic of MK1 was not well received, and we can only hope that a patch will address that in the future.

If you can’t use DLC characters, you might want to check your internet connection first. If it’s functioning properly, consider checking the current status of the MK1 servers to ensure there’s no scheduled maintenance or new update hindering your online access and use of your DLC.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023