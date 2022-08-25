Is the Destiny 2 App Down? Here’s How to Check

Destiny 2 is always pulsing with fresh content and players happily enjoy all of the latest content. Whether they are visiting the Tower to catch up with some old friends, or spending their time going through some of the raids and strikes. Of course, any seasoned Destiny fan will likely have the companion app installed on their mobile device and from time to time there may be outages for the app. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to check if the Destiny 2 app is down.

Checking if the Destiny 2 App is Down

The best way to check if the Destiny 2 app is down is to perform a quick Twitter query search. If you type in ‘Is the Destiny 2 App Down’ into the search bar then you will likely find others chatting about the app issues if the app is actually down. If you can’t really find any other information about the app being down then there is a possibility that there may be a connection issue on your side. Try resetting your internet if the issue persists and with luck, it will fix the problem you are having with the app.

Furthermore, check the Bungie Help Twitter which will inform you if there is any maintenance going on for Bungie.net. If there is maintenance happening for the website that will likely be the reason why the app isn’t working. Be sure to try connecting to the app after any scheduled maintenance is complete. You will be utilizing the companion app again in no time. Get back to preparing for all of those adventures in Destiny 2 with the companion app!

Destiny 2 is available for free at this very moment and is playable for the platforms of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.