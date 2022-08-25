Destiny 2 has been out for a while and it has gotten a bunch of expansions over its lifespan. Now that we’re five years into the game, how much would it cost to buy all the Destiny 2 expansions? While it is now a free-to-play game, these expansions aren’t free and usually cost somewhere around that of a AAA game.

How Much Would it Cost to Buy All Destiny 2 Expansions?

For newcomers to the series who want to hop in and explore the various planets, experience the story, and take on the raids and PvP, that price point may be a bit steep. Also, with the vaulted content, that does mean you’re saving some money, but missing out on expansions that can’t be experienced anymore. These are all the crucial expansions if you want to get the definitive Destiny 2 experience so far.

Destiny 2 Legacy Collection: $60 USD

This bundle contains Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light. Purchasing this one saves you a total of $15 USD if you were to buy each separate expansion. The Legacy Collection is the first set of expansions that you’d want to play through first.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen: $40 USD($80 for Deluxe Edition)

Next, we have the Witch Queen expansion which focuses more on the Hive. Unlike the first bundle, this one gives you the option to choose between the standard expansion which gives you access to the typical contents of a D2 bundle, or the Deluxe which gives you additional rare items like the Osteo Striga SMG and more.

If you’re looking to just get the base experience of it, you can opt for the Standard Edition, though the Dungeons can be enticing.

Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack: $25 USD

This gives you a whole slew of items that can be useful to you, like the Gjallarhorn. If you want to further expand your arsenal, this is almost a must-buy, especially when taking on endgame activities like upcoming raids.

Destiny 2 Lightfall: $50 USD ($100 for Annual Pass)

Once again, you can opt to get the Standard Edition of next year’s expansion or get the Annual Pass upgrade which gives you additional instant unlocks, access to seasons 20 to 23, and more. Of course, unless you’re a diehard fan of the franchise, try experiencing the base game and previous expansions before buying something you’re fully not ready to delve into yet.

So, the total price of all the expansions of Destiny 2 would cost, at the minimum, $175 USD. Of course, if you take the Deluxe and other complete editions into consideration, it’ll cost $265 USD.

If these prices seem really steep to your liking, you can catch some discounts at least for earlier expansions. Typically, you’ll only see the Legacy Collection and Witch Queen go on sale for as high as 60% which can save you a lot of money over time.

Destiny 2 is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.