Is the Ember Starter Pack for Warframe Worth It?

Warframe gets new initiate packs from time to time and the Ember Starter Pack is one of these. It arrives with four main items. Though for PC, you also will get platinum on top of all that. However, you can easily also take advantage of some of the best platinum trades to get platinum for free fast. Since the Ember pack does still offer a few other items, it brings up the question if the Ember Starter Pack is worth it for players of Warframe.

Is the Ember Starter Pack Actually Worth It in Warframe?

Everything included in the Ember Starter Pack is mostly standard and not worth it to long-running players of the game. It definitely will give newer players a boost because of the ability to get Ember right away when they start out. If you are someone who enjoys powerful mods then you can be covered with the Essential Heat Damage Mod bundle which is included in the pack. This pairs nicely with the overall Ember build you likely will be creating. Since Ember has a main heat focus setup, there will be a lot of benefits to having the mod bundle close by for you.

Overall, the pack has some nice content and on PC you can also get 200 platinum so there are certain parts of the pack that may tempt a few people to buy it. In turn, it is not exactly going to be a full loss if you decide to take the plunge for the Ember Starter Pack. At the end of the day, you will get some fancy platinum on PC which tends to be needed at times but with some trading as mentioned before, you can rack up 200 platinum in no time.

Warframe is available right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022