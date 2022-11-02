Warframe: Everything Included in the Ember Starter Pack and How to Get It

Warframe players are no strangers to getting acquainted with starter packs. These packs help newer players get slightly more up to par with others when starting out. That is if you can get into the game without having to learn how to fix an ‘Update Failed’ error from time to time. Of course, in terms of the Starter Pack, there are many longstanding players that still purchase them due to the content that is included. Many people may have heard about the one for Ember and this article will take you through everything you need to know about the Ember Starter Pack in Warframe.

Everything Within the Ember Starter Pack for Warframe

The Ember Starter Pack contains four main items but has an extra fifth bonus for those on PC. If you buy the pack itself you will get the following:

Ember (The Warframe)

Nikana

Ember Phoenix Helmet

Essential Heat Damage Mod Bundle (Molten Impact, Hellfire, Incendiary Coat, Heated Charge, 1000 Endo, and a Frugal Credit Bundle)

(Molten Impact, Hellfire, Incendiary Coat, Heated Charge, 1000 Endo, and a Frugal Credit Bundle) 200 Platinum (For PC players only)

The reason why PC users get two hundred platinum is that the pack requires you to spend real-world cash to get it on PC. In turn, Digital Extremes decided to add the benefit of getting platinum to make the difference up to players.

How to Get the Ember Starter Pack

You can acquire the Ember Starter Pack from the in-game market if you are on a console or via the official Warframe website through this link for PC players. The market will be the main option for getting the pack on consoles. Found in your orbiter, connected to the right side screen at the helm of your ship will be the market. Access it and the Ember Starter Pack will be in the featured section costing one hundred and fifty platinum ready to buy.

If for any reason you can’t find it within the featured area that appears right away, be sure to search for the Starter Pack via the search bar at the top left of the screen. You can get back to learning how to farm Gallium when starting up in no time!

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022